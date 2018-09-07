× Dallas police officer kills man after coming home to wrong apartment

DALLAS — An off-duty Dallas police officer had just returned to what she thought was her apartment when she saw a man she didn’t recognize, KDFW reports.

Details are unclear, but what police know is that the officer shot and killed the man.

Police also know that she was at the wrong apartment.

At about 10 p.m. Thursday, the female officer, whose name has not been released, closed out her shift before returning to South Side Flats.

The 26-year-old man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries where he died, according to KDFW.

Police have not said if the officer fired because she thought the man was an intruder in her home or if she had another reason.

The officer was placed on administrative leave while the police department and district attorney’s office investigate.