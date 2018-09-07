× Body found in Winston-Salem hotel parking lot

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — A body was found early Friday morning in the parking lot of the Travelers Inn in Winston-Salem, according to police.

While little information has been released, officials confirmed they are investigating this case as a homicide.

Police responded to a report at about 1:10 a.m. and found the body with no evidence of gunfire.

The call came in from a passerby and not someone involved in the incident.

No arrests have been made yet.

The inn is located at 5906 University Parkway.