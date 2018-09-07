Alamance County home becomes hot spot for hummingbirds

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. - There is no place Christian Cates would rather be than in his yard.

"This is my happy place," said Cates as he watch his hummingbird feeders. "They're amazing to watch."

Everywhere you look, darting too and fro, you find hummingbirds.

"There are a lot out here," he said. "Gives me piece of mind, great place to chill after a workday."

Years ago he said he started off with just one feeder now he has eleven.

"I'm going through a gallon of sugar water a day," said Cates who points out they can be feisty and friendly. "They'll fly right up to me, they are very territorial, they are full of attitude."

The little birds, that start to showing up more and more each year, offer a lot of entertainment.

"It starts to be like well, -- when is this going to end --- but then they are gone and I do miss them."