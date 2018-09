× 17-year-old hit by car, seriously injured in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A teen was hit by a car and seriously injured Friday evening, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The crash was reported at 5:06 p.m.

Angela King, 17, of Greensboro, was walking across West Gate City Boulevard near Bernau Avenue and failed to yield to a 2004 Pontiac Vibe.

King was transported to Moses Cone Hospital and is in serious condition.