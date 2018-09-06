Wreck slows traffic on westbound I-40 in Guilford County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A wreck on Interstate 40 West is causing a major traffic slowdown in Guilford County Thursday afternoon.

Multiple emergency crews are on the scene of the wreck at mile marker 226, near the McConnell Road exit.

The left lane of I-40 West is closed.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation estimates traffic will be affected until 6 p.m. Thursday.

At least one person has been loaded into an ambulance.

There is no word on how the wreck happened or how many people are injured.