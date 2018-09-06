× Winston-Salem man arrested on human trafficking charges

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Winston-Salem man was arrested on charges of human trafficking in Guilford County, according to arrest warrants.

Anthony Louis Zabala, 49, of Winston-Salem, was arrested Wednesday and charged with two counts of human trafficking with a $400,000 secured bond.

The warrant states that police believe he “recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides, or obtains by any means another person with the intent that the other person be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.”

Police have not yet released further information regarding these crimes.