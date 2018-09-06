Watch Nike’s controversial Colin Kaepernick ‘Just Do It’ ad early

Believe in something. Even if it means sacrificing everything. #JustDoIt pic.twitter.com/x5TnU7Z51i — Colin Kaepernick (@Kaepernick7) September 5, 2018

Nike just released its first Colin Kaepernick “Just Do It” ad early.

The ad, with narration and an appearance by the former San Francisco 49er, is set to air during the NFL season opener Thursday, according to CBS News.

Nevertheless, the brand gave the public an early look when they posted the ad to YouTube on Wednesday. The athlete also shared the video to his Twitter.

In addition to Kaepernick, the ad features athletes like LeBron James and Serena Williams.

Nike made headlines when the brand announced Kaepernick would be the face of its 30th anniversary “Just Do it” ad campaign.

In 2016, Kaepernick began kneeling during the National Anthem at NFL games in an effort to raise awareness about racial injustices, including police brutality against African-Americans.

While he has not played in the NFL since that year, dozens of other players followed his lead and also kneeled during the anthem.

Critics of Kaepernick’s protest began staging their own protests to Nike’s decision by boycotting the brand and, in some cases, destroying Nike products.