HIGH POINT, N.C. -- The High Point Police Department has a cure for the summer swelter: "Ice Ice Baby."

The department's new #LipSyncChallenge features Vanilla Ice's hip-hop hit followed by a mash-up of other familiar tunes.

The video also captures some impressive dance moves from High Point's folks in uniform.

High Point's video follows others by the Guilford County Sheriff's Office, Greensboro Police Department and more throughout the Triad.