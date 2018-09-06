× Second man charged with murder after deadly shooting and robbery in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A second man was charged with murder months after a robbery and deadly shooting at a Greensboro home that left one woman dead, according to arrest warrants.

Eriq Marqeuss Watlington, 21, was still in jail after a previous unrelated arrest on July 16. He now faces charges of first degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon, conspiracy and two counts of robbery with firearms or other dangerous weapons.

Jonyle Laquan Riddick was arrested on May 25 and charged with first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, felony conspiracy, discharging a firearm inside an enclosure, possession of a firearm by a felon and robbery with a dangerous weapon.

Officers were called to a home at 716 Hidden Lake Court shortly after 9:30 p.m. on May 19 where two people were found with apparent gunshot wounds.

Pamela Crumpton Hooks, 34, was taken to a local hospital where she later died. Riddick was the second victim and was sent to the hospital in serious condition.

Greensboro police said that at least two men tried to rob Hooks’ husband at their home. They believe that Hooks was struck during an exchange of gunfire between her husband and the alleged robber.

A vigil for Hooks was held on May 23.