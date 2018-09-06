× School resource officer who used Taser to wake up sleeping student put on leave

SMITHVILLE, Ohio — A school resource officer has come under fire after using a taser to wake up a sleeping student, according to WEWS.

When a junior fell asleep in class on Aug. 30 at Liberty Preparatory School, the teacher and Interim Principal Jenna Parnell tried to wake him up, both unsuccessfully.

That’s when Officer Maryssa Boskoski, 32, a part-time school resource officer, had an idea.

Boskoski stood a few feet away, pulled out her Taser, made sure the probes would not deploy and, without warning, activated it.

“She did take her Taser, remove the cartridge from it, and arced the Taser,” Smithville Police Chief Howard Funk confirmed to WEWS.

The Taser never physically touched the student, but the sparking noise and reaction from the class were enough to wake the student.

Boskoski was placed on unpaid leave after the incident.

The principal said she was stunned by the SRO’s actions.

“I was a little surprised by it. Our interest is in the safety of our students so hearing that go off was a little alarming,” Parnell said to WEWS.

The police chief will determine if criminal charges should be filed in a meeting with the village solicitor.

According to Funk, the officer violated use of Taser policy, which could cost the SRO her job.

Earlier in 2018, Boskoski reportedly neglected to take out the cartridge from a Taser before conducting a spark test causing the Taser to deploy near another officer, WEWS reports. She was told then that another similarly-negligent incident could mean disciplinary action.