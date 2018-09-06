× Police investigate after SC woman finds photos of herself sleeping naked on social media

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman told police she found photos of her sleeping naked on several social media sites, according to WSPA.

The woman called police on Sept. 3 to lodge a complaint of illegal voyeurism.

The victim, who was not named, reported that someone took photos of her while she was asleep naked on Aug. 27 and posted them online.

WYFF reports no arrests had been made at the time of the time of reporting.

According to WHNS/Fox News, police did not address where the photos were taken or how a suspect took the photos.