Randolph County man dies in wreck after losing control on gravel road

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. — A man died in a wreck after losing control of his car where a pavement road became a gravel road, according to North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

At about 4:47 a.m. Thursday, troopers responded to the crash on Waddells Ferry Road.

Matthew David Hussey, a 32-year-old from Seagrove, was driving a 2008 Honda Civic east when he lost control where the pavement ends and gravel road begins.

Highway patrols reports alcohol and a lack of a seat belt were factors.

No one else was in the car, and no one else was injured.