Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Winston-Salem police are investigating a shooting Thursday evening where two juveniles were injured.

The shooting was reported in the 3000 block of Gilmer Avenue Northeast.

One juvenile is in critical but stable condition and the other is in stable condition, according to officers on the scene.

There is no word on what led up to the shooting.

Police have not released the ages or any further information about the victims.

36.130336 -80.244257