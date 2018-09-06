Person killed in deputy-involved shooting in Yadkin County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YADKIN COUNTY, N.C. -- A suspect was killed in a deputy-involved shooting at a domestic disturbance call, according to the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office.

Shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday evening, the Yadkin County Sheriff's Office responded to a domestic disturbance at a home on Laura Lynn Drive in Jonesville.

On the scene, a suspect confronted deputies with a gun.

The sheriff's office reported shots were fired and the suspect was killed.

The State Bureau of Investigation is investigating this deputy-involved shooting.

Two Yadkin County deputies were placed on paid administrative leave as standard protocol pending investigation.