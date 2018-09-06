× North Carolina sheriff candidate and son accused of selling marijuana

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. – A North Carolina sheriff candidate and his son were arrested after officials said more than $6,000 worth of marijuana was found in a home.

WJZY reported that Robert “Dusty ” Lewis Crump, 63, and his son and campaign manager, Will Dixon Crump, 30, are both charged with felonious possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana and felonious maintain a dwelling to keep/store a controlled substance.

Robert Crump is currently running as the Democratic candidate for sheriff of Caldwell County.

The arrests come after authorities executed a search warrant at the Crump home and found 246.5 grams of marijuana, which is just over half a pound.

Officials also found several bags and containers of individually packaged marijuana, digital weighing scales and other items of drug paraphernalia.

Investigators also said they found cash at the home, a portion of which contained marker bills, which had been used in some of the previous undercover marijuana buys, according to WJZY.

Robert Crump was jailed under a $7,500 bond and his son received a $15,000 bond.

Robert Crump told WSOC that he believes he was set up and this will not stop him from running for sheriff.