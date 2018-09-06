× NC woman used pepper spray to thwart attempted kidnapping

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. – A woman was standing behind a Huntersville grocery store Tuesday night when, police said, a man tried to kidnap her, WSOC reports.

Police said the victim, who was standing outside the Food Lion on Statesville Road, used pepper spray on the man and then got in her car and drove away.

Police are searching the area for video footage, trying to get more information about what happened and about the man.

Huntersville police couldn’t say whether the victim was a Food Lion employee or not.

