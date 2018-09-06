Three people and gunman killed in downtown Cincinnati shooting

CINCINNATI — The suspect in a shooting Thursday at a Fifth Third Bank in downtown Cincinnati’s Fountain Square has been killed.

Three other people have also been killed, officials said at a press conference Thursday morning.

“I heard about eight gunshots, and I actually got on my knees. I kind of got down on the ground and then all the cops started coming,” witness James Walker told CNN affiliate WLWT. “I’m still shaking.”

There were no immediate reports of fatalities. The University of Cincinnati Medical Center has received four patients from the shooting, said University of Cincinnati Health senior director Kelly Martin.

“It started out apparently with an active shooter at the Fifth Third tower, there was an officer intervention and from there now it’s just victims and things like that,” a police officer told a CNN affiliate.

The motive of the shooting is unclear. Streets and sidewalks around Fountain Square were closed.

“People in the immediate vicinity should remain on lockdown until further notice,” Cincinnati police said in a tweet.

Police earlier characterized it as an “active shooter/officer involved shooting incident” in a tweet, but did not elaborate.

@CincyPD UPDATE: active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. Call received at 9:10am. Five victims injured, three dead. Suspect is dead. Three or four officers responded and engaged the shooter. pic.twitter.com/AlRP6wTANw — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018

@CincyPD investigating active shooter/officer involved shooting incident at Fifth Third Bank at 511 Walnut Street in lobby and loading dock. More details to follow. Media staging area will be forthcoming. Ft. Square and surrounding area will be closed to foot traffic. pic.twitter.com/wSVLhu8xpM — Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) September 6, 2018