Man arrested in Burlington prostitution investigation

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A prostitution investigation led to an arrest for human trafficking and sexual servitude, according to Burlington police.

Jason Deon Norman, 43, was arrested on Wednesday and faces three counts of human trafficking, three counts of sexual servitude and four counts of promoting prostitution.

He was placed in the custody of the Alamance County Detention Center in lieu of a $650,000 bond.

The investigation began in December 2017 following reports of prostitution and drug sales at Burlington hotels.

Police did not release further information due to the nature of the crimes, but do expect more charges.

Burlington police referred to North Carolina General Statute 14-43.11, which defines “human trafficking” as “when that person (i) knowingly or in reckless disregard of the consequences of the action, recruits, entices, harbors, transports, provides, or obtains by any means another person with the intent the other person be held in involuntary servitude or sexual servitude.”

Victims have been connected with local agencies for help.

Burlington police continue to investigate and ask anyone with information to call the department at 336-229-3500 or, for a possible reward, call Alamance County-Wide Crimestoppers at 336-229-7100 or text 8398 and your tip to 274637.