Man, 2 children hurt after truck runs stop sign in Burlington and is hit by another vehicle

BURLINGTON, N.C. — A man and two children in a truck were injured after police said the man ran a stop sign in Burlington and was hit by another vehicle.

It happened at about 7 a.m. Thursday as Kevon Tramine Taylor went through a stop sign at North Main and Ireland Street while headed north, according to police.

Police said Taylor’s 2000 Ford Ranger was hit by a 2007 Cadillac Escalade and the Ranger overturned.

Taylor had two children in the truck, a 9-year-old boy and a 6-year-old girl. Police said the girl was partially ejected and briefly pinned underneath.

Police said emergency responders took Taylor and the two children to UNC Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Escalade was not hurt.

Firefighters contained a small gas leak from the truck. The intersection was shut down for just over an hour.

Taylor was cited for running the stop sign and improper child restraint.