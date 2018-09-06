3 men arrested in Gibsonville home invasion that left man hurt, child traumatized

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. — Police arrested a third suspect Wednesday after a man was assaulted in a home invasion in Gibsonville last month.

Treston Emanuel Rogers, 28, was jailed under a $100,000 secured bond on various charges including felony robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony first-degree kidnapping, felony first-degree burglary and felony assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury.

Police were called to a home in the 200 block of Apple Street at about 1:30 a.m. Aug. 17 where officers found a man badly beaten.

Police said the 25-year-old victim had major cuts and blows to the head, hands and body. He was taken to Moses Cone Hospital.

A 10-year-old child was there at the time and was not hurt, but was badly traumatized, according to police. Investigators believe one gunshot was fired.

Two other people were arrested last month in the case: Jonathan Lamont Murphy, 34, of Greensboro, and Abdullah Rahman Muhammad II, 37, of Gibsonville.

Both those suspects face drug charges. Murphy was jailed under a $150,000 secured bond and Murphy under a $220,000 secured bond.