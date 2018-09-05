× Winston-Salem armed robbers couldn’t open register, steal from customer

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police are searching for their suspects after two armed robbers stole from a customer at a Winston-Salem BP.

At about 2:12 a.m. Wednesday morning, police responded to the University BP on North Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Two suspects with their faces covered with bananas and wielding guns had entered the store and demanded money from the clerk.

When the clerk backed away from the register, the robbers tried to open it themselves, but were unsuccessful.

They then turned to a customer and demanded money. Police did not disclose how much money they took from the customer.

The robbers drove away in a black Chrysler sedan.

No injuries were reported.

Police ask anyone with information to contact the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.