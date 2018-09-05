Wake Forest Baptist Health High Point Medical Center unveiled

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Billboards and street signs reading “New Vision” scatter throughout High Point’s hospital campus.

President Jim Hoekstra said though the new leadership can technically be viewed as an acquisition of High Point Regional, he sees the launch of Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center as a collaboration. The merger has been a process for six months but the official transition date was Sept. 1.

“What that means for the people of High Point is that they can stay here for more of their care and more of their care is connected,” Hoekstra said.

Hospital leaders and staff spoke of the opportunity for growth and unification of ideas, especially with Piedmont medical students.

“We have High Point University students that need clinical education spots, we have Wake Forest School of Medicine and PA students that need clinical education spots,” Hoekstra said. “As long as you have clinicians that are providing good care and are willing to teach it’s an opportunity for them to stand side by side with their mentors and learn.”

Hoekstra emphasized there were no layoff and that the transition for the patient should be unnoticeable.

“A lot of staff is the same, a lot of the providers are the same, the programs are the same and now we’re just looking to enhance them,” Hoekstra said. “The outpatient provider and the hospital now is all under the same umbrella. What that allows is seamless patient care for the whole area.”

The dollar amount of the acquisition was not released.

Hoekstra said they will continue the renovations to the operation room currently underway but there are no immediate plans for new buildings or facilities. ​