Tyler Perry offers a role after former Cosby Show star mocked for Trader Joe’s job

Posted 7:59 am, September 5, 2018, by

US actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry speaks during "A People's Tribute to the Queen", an Aretha Franklin tribute event at Chene Park amphitheatre on August 30, 2018 in Detroit, Michigan. - The 76-year-old singer, beloved by millions around the world, died of cancer on August 16, closing the curtain on a glittering six-decade career that made her one of America's most celebrated artists. (ANGELA WEISS/AFP/Getty Images)

When pictures went viral of former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe’s, famed actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry extended a hand.

After the pictures began to spread, some took the chance to shame of Owens for his run-of-the-mill work while other defended him.

Just in case Owens was looking for a more glamorous position, Tyler Perry offered him a role on one of his shows on the OWN network.

“I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs,” Perry wrote on Twitter. “The measure of a true artist.”

NEW YORK, NY – APRIL 10: Actor Geoffrey Owens attends the 9th Annual TV Land Awards at the Javits Center on April 10, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Michael Loccisano/Getty Images)

Entertainment Tonight reports Perry was referring to Perry’s show The Haves and the Have Nots, which Owens admitted that he’s never seen.

In fact, Owens said he hasn’t seen any of Perry’s shows.

Since his sudden launch back into the spotlight, Owens said he quit his job at Trader Joe’s after people began to stake out the store to see him.

He also, however, has not yet said yes to Perry’s offer.

“I don’t expect to be offered things,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It would be lovely as one of the results of this, some doors open in terms of giving me the opportunity to audition. That, I would appreciate — always, as all actors do. I don’t necessarily feel comfortable being given things as a result of this.”