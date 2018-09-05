× Tyler Perry offers a role after former Cosby Show star mocked for Trader Joe’s job

When pictures went viral of former Cosby Show star Geoffrey Owens working at Trader Joe’s, famed actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry extended a hand.

After the pictures began to spread, some took the chance to shame of Owens for his run-of-the-mill work while other defended him.

Just in case Owens was looking for a more glamorous position, Tyler Perry offered him a role on one of his shows on the OWN network.

“I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs,” Perry wrote on Twitter. “The measure of a true artist.”

#GeoffreyOwens I’m about to start shootings OWN’s number one drama next week! Come join us!!! I have so much respect for people who hustle between gigs. The measure of a true artist. — Tyler Perry (@tylerperry) September 4, 2018

Entertainment Tonight reports Perry was referring to Perry’s show The Haves and the Have Nots, which Owens admitted that he’s never seen.

In fact, Owens said he hasn’t seen any of Perry’s shows.

Since his sudden launch back into the spotlight, Owens said he quit his job at Trader Joe’s after people began to stake out the store to see him.

He also, however, has not yet said yes to Perry’s offer.

“I don’t expect to be offered things,” he told Entertainment Tonight. “It would be lovely as one of the results of this, some doors open in terms of giving me the opportunity to audition. That, I would appreciate — always, as all actors do. I don’t necessarily feel comfortable being given things as a result of this.”