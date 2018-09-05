× Suspect arrested after pursuit in Forsyth County

FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — A man was arrested after a pursuit in Forsyth County Wednesday afternoon, according to Highway Patrol.

Jimmy Ray Pearson, 30, had warrants out for his arrest for several serious charges and was charged Tuesday with speeding, careless and reckless driving, driving with a revoked license and felony speeding to elude.

At 1:23 p.m., a trooper sitting along U.S. 52 at mile marker 103 spotted a car going 105 mph in a 70 mph zone. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle and the suspect took the exit onto South Main Street.

Highway Patrol said the driver, Pearson, then turned on County Line Road, turned around, sideswiped a garbage truck and went straight across the intersection with South Main Street into some bushes.

Pearson then jumped out of the vehicle and ran, Highway Patrol said.

The trooper located him behind a nearby building and took him into custody.

The vehicle was seized.

The registered owner of the vehicle was a passenger. They were charged with not having insurance and allowing an unlicensed driver to operate the vehicle.