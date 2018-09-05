Security upped at downtown Greensboro parks

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- After a Facebook post was made warning moms about a man acting odd at LeBauer Park, FOX8 checked on the possible suspicious activity.

There were no police reports made, but the executive director of Downtown Greensboro Parks said he was made aware of the post. This is the second time his team had heard about something like this happening.

Just a few weeks ago, they beefed up security at both downtown parks after seeing an increase in visitors and dealing with minor issues, like fights and people getting a little too comfortable.

Now, instead of only having a security guard on weekend nights, you’ll see someone in uniform walking around during the day -- seven days a week.

Chritsa Zimmer takes her daughter to LeBauer Park at least once a week. She’s never noticed any suspicious activity but was happy to hear about the added security.

“I feel like Greensboro Parks is really good about making sure that parents feel secure in places that their kids are spending their time,” Zimmer said.

Raymond Holt works in Greensboro and goes to Center City Park almost daily. He has already noticed a difference with the added security.

“If you would've seen this place a little more than a month ago, it was nothing like this,” Holt said. “Now, it is peaceful, it is laid-back, everybody is sitting enjoying themselves. About a month ago, before the security, it was nothing like this, it was considerably wild.”

The executive director of the Downtown Greensboro Parks said that if you are ever in a situation that makes you uncomfortable, report it to a staff member or the security guard. He says they can’t help you if they don’t know what is going on.

The added security may not be a permanent thing. The downtown parks team is going to take a closer look at things as we head in to the winter months when less people are in the parks.