School bus with 33 kids on board rear-ended in Surry County

SURRY COUNTY, N.C. — A school bus was involved in a wreck in Surry County Wednesday afternoon, according to Surry County dispatchers.

The wreck happened at 3:21 p.m. in the 1100 block of East Pine Street in the Flat Rock community.

Thirty-three Meadowview Magnet Middle School and North Surry High School students were on the bus, according to Surry County Schools Director of Communications Dr. Tracey Lewis.

No injuries were reported on the bus, Lewis said.

It is unclear what caused the wreck and there is no word on charges. Authorities are still investigating.

