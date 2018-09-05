× Reidsville man arrested after search finds 3 pounds of marijuana

REIDSVILLE, N.C. — More than three pounds of marijuana were found at a Reidsville home, according to Reidsville police.

On Friday, the police department, with the help of the Rockingham County Sheriff’s Office, searched a home on the 400 block of Carter Ridge Drive.

Officials found 1,412.5 grams, or about 3.1 pounds, of marijuana, as well as cash and one firearm.

Brandon Lemar Henderson, 29, of Reidsville, faces charges of possession with intent to sell and distribute marijuana, maintaining a dwelling, possession of a firearm by a felon and possession of a drug paraphernalia. He was already wanted on a failure to appear charge.

Henderson received a $6,000 secured bond.