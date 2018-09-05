Mike Hogewood, renowned local sportscaster, has died

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sportscaster Mike Hogewood passed away on Wednesday. He was 63.

Hogewood was well-known in the Piedmont Triad, working on many ACC sports broadcasts primarily with Raycom Sports.

He also did play-by-play for Fox Sports South and various other networks.

Prior to becoming a freelance announcer, Hogewood worked for many years as the sports director and as a morning news anchor at WFMY.

Hogewood briefly worked as the sports director here at WGHP in the late 1980s.

Hogewood was also active in the Greensboro theater community, acting in many plays over the years.

As news came out about his death, many took to social media Wednesday evening mourning his passing.

Just heartbroken to hear we've lost Mike Hogewood. Mike was the first professional broadcaster to take me under his wing. I wouldn't be at #wral without his recommendation. pic.twitter.com/Bo3ASxB0VZ — Jay Jennings (@skubalon) September 6, 2018

...Hearing the sad news of the passing of ACC broadcast legend, and @lenoirrhyne alum Mike Hogewood. Good guy who was always helpful to up and comers in the profession. Was the keynote at the 2015 CCSHOF induction ceremony. Top notch in my book. — JuJu Phillips (@JuJuPhillips_19) September 5, 2018

Completely shocked by the news of Mike Hogewood’s passing, honored to have worked with him on his last broadcast. He was so talented and passionate about his craft, and an amazing mentor and friend to me. #rip #acclegend — Erin Summers (@ErinESummers) September 5, 2018

Mike Hogewood was the staple to every Atlantic Coast broadcast that I can remember growing up. His voice was so unique, and memorable. He’ll be sorely missed. https://t.co/s2cMtF0zj2 — Clif Dixon (@CDixonDesign) September 5, 2018

An Honorable Mention sends their sincerest condolences to the friends and family of Mike Hogewood, one of the voices of ROH on HD-Net. — An Honorable Mention... (@AnHonorablePod) September 6, 2018

Hearing Mike Hogewood passed away. That man had been around the ACC and Raycom sports for many a years and will be missed. — Chad Marshall (@ChadbourneMarsh) September 6, 2018

I imagine there will be a moment of silence around the ACC this weekend for Mike Hogewood, or at least there should be — Jameson (@the_Jameson) September 6, 2018