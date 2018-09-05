Mike Hogewood, renowned local sportscaster, has died

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Sportscaster Mike Hogewood passed away on Wednesday. He was 63.
Hogewood was well-known in the Piedmont Triad, working on many ACC sports broadcasts primarily with Raycom Sports.
He also did play-by-play for Fox Sports South and various other networks.
Prior to becoming a freelance announcer, Hogewood worked for many years as the sports director and as a morning news anchor at WFMY.
Hogewood briefly worked as the sports director here at WGHP in the late 1980s.
Hogewood was also active in the Greensboro theater community, acting in many plays over the years.
As news came out about his death, many took to social media Wednesday evening mourning his passing.