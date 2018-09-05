× Body found at High Point cemetery sparks homicide investigation

HIGH POINT, N.C. — A body found at a cemetery in High Point on Tuesday night prompted an active homicide investigation.

At about 11:44 p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a report of a body found at Floral Garden Park Cemetery on W. Rotary Drive.

Police determined the body was that of 28-year-old Xavier D. Luckey, of Thomasville.

His body was found lying beside a mausoleum.

Officials determined Luckey was shot at least once.

Police are not currently releasing information regarding motive or a suspect.