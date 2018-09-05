× Man charged with murder after Patio Place shooting

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Greensboro police have arrested a man for murder after a shooting on Patio Place on Friday.

Saequan Marquette Jackson, 28, of Greensboro, was arrested Tuesday on charges of first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon and possession of stolen property, police reported.

The Greensboro Police Department Violent Criminal Apprehension Team and State Bureau of Investigation made the arrest.

At about 6:43 a.m. Friday, police responded to the shooting at 2707 Patio Place.

Ronald Bernard McCray, 36, of Greensboro, was transported to the hospital where he later died.

Jackson was found in Browns Summit and is now being held with no bond.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information about this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (336) 373-1000 or text keyword badboyz and the tip to 274637.