× Man arrested after 13-year-old girl awoke to naked man in bedroom

FONTANA, Calif. — A 21-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly broke into a 13-year-old girl’s bedroom and loomed over her bed, pleasuring himself, while she was asleep Thursday, according to KCAL.

The girl woke up, saw the naked man and screamed.

The man escaped from the girl’s second-floor bedroom, but was found later that night.

Fontana police arrested Jonathan Emmanuel Ward, 21, at his home and charged him with child annoyance, indecent exposure and burglary, according to inmate records, KCAL reports.

Officials believe she was targeted through an Inland Empire dance studio and other girls may have been as well. The perpetrator got her address through photos on social media.

They suspect that the girl may not be Ward’s only victim, but know that he has a history.

Ward was arrested in the same town in 2017 on similar charges.

Police said surveillance video in the house showed the suspect inside.

At one point in the video, the suspect looks at the camera and places his fingers to his lips in a “shh” gesture, police said according to KCAL.

Ward is held under $1 million bail.