× Lexington 18-year-old arrested after police chase, driving 120 mph

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A high-speed chase ended with an 18-year-old woman arrested Wednesday.

Morgan Gryder, 18, of Lexington, was arrested after speeding 120 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to a news release.

The encounter began when deputies tried to pull over a silver Honda Accord with an illegal paper tag for reckless driving on Old U.S. 52 near Walser Road.

The driver did not stop and instead led deputies on a high-speed chase on U.S. 52 into Winston-Salem, police report.

The pursuit was ended, but Winston-Salem police later recovered the vehicle.

Officials found the driver and two adult men who were also in the car.

Gryder was arrested and charged with speeding 120 mph in a 65 mph zone, felony speeding to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.