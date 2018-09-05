× Lexington 18-year-old arrested after police chase, driving 120 mph

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. — A high-speed chase ended with an 18-year-old woman arrested Wednesday.

Morgan Gryder, 18, of Lexington, was arrested after speeding 120 mph in a 65 mph zone, according to a news release.

The encounter began when deputies tried to pull over a silver Honda Accord with an illegal paper tag for reckless driving on Old US Highway 52 near Walser Road.

The driver did not stop and instead led deputies on a high speed chase on US-52 into Winston-Salem, police report.

The pursuit was ended, but Winston Salem Police later recovered the vehicle.

Officials found the driver and two adult men who were also in the car.

Gryder was arrested and charged with speeding 120 mph in a 65 mph zone, felony speeding to elude and possession of drug paraphernalia.