Hurricane Florence becomes Category 3 hurricane in the Atlantic Ocean

Hurricane Florence became Wednesday morning a Category 3 hurricane and the first major hurricane of the 2018 Atlantic hurricane season.

Florence is moving toward the northwest near 13 mph, the National Hurricane Center reported in its Wednesday morning advisory. A

turn back toward the west-northwest is expected later today, and this general motion is expected to continue.

Maximum sustained winds are near 105 mph with higher gusts. A gradual weakening trend is forecast to begin Wednesday night and continue through Friday. After that time, Florence is forecast to restrengthen through the weekend.

Kate Garner with the FOX8 Weather Center said it’s too soon to tell if Florence will head toward the U.S. coastline, or will turn and go out to sea.