High Point high schoolers become Draelos Science Scholars for the summer of a lifetime

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Amari Eaton, a junior at the Aviation Academy at T. Wingate Andrews High School in High Point, just wrapped up the summer of a lifetime.

But it wasn't spent at the pool or traveling. It was spent helping a team of research dermatologists at the Joint School of Nanoscience and Nanoengineering.

“Teamwork is key, so you`re never working alone,” said Eaton. “You always have someone there like an assistant, that helps you, who would answer questions.”

Eaton is one of six students selected to participate in Draelos Science Scholars, a six-week program created by research dermatologist Dr. Zoe Draelos and gastroenterologist Dr. Michael Draelos.

“No child could get this experience on their own but if we can facilitate it, facilitate the next person who's going to cure cancer, facilitate the next person who`s going to cure arthritis, wouldn't that be incredible,” said Zoe Draelos. “And that's our hope and our dream.”

Now in its third year, the program aims to get rising high school juniors from High Point hooked on science. The students apply for the scholarship fund through their school in the fall and it’s administered through the High Point Community Foundation.

“This would be similar to taking a talented soccer playing in high school or even junior high and expose them to professionals,” said Michael Draelos. “You learn the elements of the game when you`re in school studying. But here you learn how to put that all together and how to make it all work.”

And perhaps even one day turn the summer experience into a lifelong career.

“This will definitely help me in the future because a lot of the things I learned here I never knew before, and the career path I want to take is this,” Eaton said. “So it`s giving me experience so I know what to expect.”