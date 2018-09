Please enable Javascript to watch this video

RANDOLPH COUNTY, N.C. -- Firefighters battled a large fire at a commercial building in Randolph County Wednesday evening.

The fire was reported at 5:10 p.m. at 2450 Coltrane Mill Road.

Firefighters from at least four departments came to fight the fire.

Everyone inside the building got out.

The building contained paint, chemicals and diesel fuel.

35.905947 -79.872793