Family suing after doctor allegedly left a needle in father who later died

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A family is suing after a Tennessee surgeon allegedly left a needle in a man’s body and couldn’t get it out, according to the Tennessean.

John Burns Johnson, 73, had open-heart surgery at TriStar Centennial hospital in Nashville on May 2, 2017.

Dr. Sreekumar Subramanian allegedly closed Johnson’s sternum and then realized a needle was missing. The surgeon reopened Johnson’s body to search for the needle but could not find it.

The family’s lawsuit said Johnson suffered in his last month of life and described his death as “painful, unnecessary and wrongful.”

The needle was finally removed during Johnson’s autopsy.

TriSar hospital released a statement to the Tennessean, saying, “We take the responsibility of properly caring for our patients very seriously and empathize with the understandable grief being felt by the family.”