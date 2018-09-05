Family members want justice after man found shot in High Point cemetery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH POINT, N.C. -- Xavier Luckey's family members gathered at the High Point police station Wednesday morning, calling on his shooter to come forward.

Luckey was found dead with a gunshot wound at the Floral Garden Park Cemetery in High Point late Tuesday night.

Luckey's mother, Tameka Knotts, held a photo of the 28-year-old, saying that she couldn't understand how someone could have left her son to die.

“What happened to him last night, he didn’t deserve that. They left my baby to die like a dog in the cemetery he didn’t deserve that,” she said.

Family members said Luckey worked hard to support his family, including his three children. His mother said his youngest child is only 3 years old.

“What am I supposed to tell him when he says, ‘Nana, where’s my daddy?’ That’s not fair to him,” she said. “He has a daughter that’s starting fifth grade. This person that took my son, is he going to take my granddaughter to a father daughter dance? Is he going to walk her down the aisle when she graduates? Is he going to walk her down the aisle when she gets married? He took all of that."

Knotts said her son had a history with law enforcement, but said he worked hard to turned his life around.

"My son deserved to wake up and see his family, to hug his kids just like any other man and woman on this world,” she said.

Luckey's cousin Mytrolene Davis said violence in High Point has to stop and pleaded for the gunman to come forward.

“Just do the right thing and turn yourself in. Don’t keep running, you know what you’ve done is wrong, just turn yourself in. It’s not right. You made that choice to take somebody’s life. Now it’s time for you to get your consequences,” she said.