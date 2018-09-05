Crews on scene of a crash on I-40 in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Crews are on scene of a crash on Interstate 40 in Winston-Salem Wednesday morning.

Winston-Salem police tell FOX8 the wreck happened near Silas Creek Parkway.

One vehicle failed to slow down and hit another vehicle. The impact knocked the second vehicle off the road and down an embankment. The vehicle overturned but the people were able to get out of the car on their own.

No one was injured, police said.

The lanes are open but clean-up crews are on site.

Fire units are on the scene of a vehicle accident at Silas Creek Pkwy and I-40. Use caution in the area. All lanes on travel are back open. Clean up crews are still on scene. #wsfire .119 pic.twitter.com/gF3F6kFCYZ — Winston-Salem FD (@cityofwsfire) September 5, 2018