About 100 sick passengers quarantined on international flight landing at New York airport

NEW YORK — About 100 people are sick on an international flight that landed at Kennedy Airport Wednesday, sources told PIX11.

All of the passengers aboard Emirates Air Flight 204, which departed from Dubai, are being quarantined. One passenger shared video shot from inside the plane (see video player above).

A large emergency response, including personnel from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), is being sent to the airport, according to PIX11.

Three passengers have been taken to a local hospital, CBS New York reported.

About 500 people in all are on the plane.

Emirates’ home office has told U.S. officials it believes this incident was caused by food poisoning, CBS New York reported.

BREAKING: An Emirates A380 in quarantine at JFK Airport right now awaiting CDC officials after about 100 passengers became ill with fevers over 100 degrees and coughing. Flight 203 had just arrived from Dubai. pic.twitter.com/lyUgNbMaEW — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) September 5, 2018