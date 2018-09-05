× 4-year-old catches deadly infection after trying on shoes with no socks

A mom from South Wales is sharing a cautionary tale after her 4-year-old daughter contracted a life-threatening infection from trying on new shoes without socks on, according to The Sun.

The day after trying on shoes with just her bare feet, Sienna Rasul was crying in agony as her mother took her to the doctor.

“I drove her straight in to hospital, she was shaking and twitching – it was horrible to see my little girl like that,” Rasul’s mom, Jodie Thomas, told The Sun.

The doctor diagnosed her with sepsis, a potentially deadly condition that can be contracted when bacteria enters the body through an open wound.

Her doctor believes she picked up the condition through bacteria in the shoes.

The girl spent five days in the hospital on a drip before she was allowed to return home.

Thomas hopes other parents heed her warnings and think before letting their kids try on shoes barefoot.