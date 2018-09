Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- About 16 children were aboard a school bus when it caught fire in front of Hairston Middle School on Wednesday morning, police reported.

The children were students of the Greensboro Islamic Academy.

The academy students were able to self-evacuate and no one was injured.

Those students are now safely back at school.

Police believe a tire malfunction caused the fire.

The bus was parked on Franklin Boulevard near Naco Road while waiting for a tow truck.