Woman’s purse stolen at Greensboro church; suspect arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- It's one of the last places you'd expect to get robbed. A woman leaving church in Greensboro Sunday morning discovered her purse was missing, with her keys and wallet inside.

She didn't want to be identified, but said she stayed calm while reporting her debit card as stolen using a banking app.

“I knew that if somebody needed something more than me, that it would be OK and whatever I had would get back to me,” she said.

A few minutes later, she got an alert that someone tried to use the card at a gas station on Eugene Street.

“Seeing the charge quickly and knowing where he was was definitely a help,” she said.

Greensboro police arrested Donald Lee Sapp for larceny and obtaining property by false pretenses. The woman said that she forgives the man accused of stealing from her and wishes she could have helped him before the theft.

"I want him to know that I forgive him I want him to know that it’s OK and that whatever he truly needed I wish we could’ve been able to help instead of him feeling like he needed to take something of mine away,” she said.