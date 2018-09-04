Third person dies a week after crash on University Parkway in Winston-Salem

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Nearly a week after a two-vehicle collision killed two on University Parkway, a third person has died.

74-year-old Florence Boothe, of Mount Airy, was sent to the hospital for her injuries after the collision on Aug. 29 and died Saturday.

Two other people died at the scene.

The crash happened at 1:48 p.m. on University Parkway at U.S. 52.

Boothe, who was driving a Nissan SUV, was driving on University Parkway when she turned left onto the ramp to U.S. 52 North, according to a news release from Winston-Salem police.

At the same time, a Ford van was travelling the opposite direction and hit the SUV on the passenger side.

Two passengers in the SUV, identified as 59-year-old Pamela Jenkins Akers and 64-year-old Eddie Dean Akers, both of Mount Airy, died at the scene.

Boothe was taken to the hospital with what was then considered to be serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the van was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

No charges have been filed at this time but Winston-Salem police are still investigating.

Police ask anyone with information to call the Winston-Salem Police Department at 336-773-7700 or Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.