× Suspect arrested after Labor Day shooting in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday after a Labor Day shooting in Greensboro that injured one person, according to Greensboro police.

Isaac Cortez Lattimore, 23, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in city limits.

He was arrested Tuesday.

Officers came to the area of Greenbrier Road and North Church Street at 2:43 p.m. after a reported shooting, according to a news release from Greensboro police.

The first officers to arrive found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.

Officers later located a suspect.

The victim was taken to a hospital where they are receiving treatment.