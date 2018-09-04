Suspect arrested after Labor Day shooting in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A man was arrested Tuesday after a Labor Day shooting in Greensboro that injured one person, according to Greensboro police.
Isaac Cortez Lattimore, 23, faces a charge of assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury and discharging a firearm in city limits.
He was arrested Tuesday.
Officers came to the area of Greenbrier Road and North Church Street at 2:43 p.m. after a reported shooting, according to a news release from Greensboro police.
The first officers to arrive found a person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound.
Officers later located a suspect.
The victim was taken to a hospital where they are receiving treatment.
36.072635 -79.791975