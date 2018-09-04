Sunflower field cause of slowed traffic along popular NC Road

It’s literally like a scene out of one of my favorite movies, “Field of Dreams.” This sunflower 🌻 field has people pulling over in droves. Have you seen it? Full story at 5! @wsoctv pic.twitter.com/lX1x5nK8XE — Elsa Gillis (@ElsaWSOC9) September 3, 2018

WAXHAW, N.C. — A field of sunflowers is causing quite a frenzy in the Waxhaw area, according to WSOC.

It has slowed traffic along part of Providence Road, at the Waxhaw and Weddington border, as droves of people are pulling over and crossing the road to take pictures in the field.

Teresha Berry lives next door to the field. She’s witnessed the sunflower craze take off over the past few days.

“It is a concern, if it gets worse I think it’s going to pose a big problem but you got to appreciate what nature’s doing here so I’m okay with it,” she said. “It’s gorgeous. It’s peaceful. I think it’s causing people to slow down a bit to kind of appreciate what their seeing.”

A representative of the owner said he decided to plant the sunflowers because they are pretty. He had no idea they would draw this much attention.

Read more at WSOC.