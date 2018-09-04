× SC man on riding lawnmower allegedly shoots at police

CLIO, S.C. — Police shot a man after he reportedly shot at police from aboard a lawnmower on Labor Day, according to the Associated Press.

Camelin Demetrius McRae, 25, was charged with three counts of attempted murder as well as second degree burglary, malicious injury to real property, injury valued at more than $2,000 but less than $10,000 and petit larceny, WPDE reports.

Police encountered the man as they were investigating a break-in Monday morning, the AP reports.

A man riding a lawnmower on the other side of the street began driving toward the officers and fired at them.

Only a Marlboro County deputy’s car was hit.

In response, two Clio police officers fired back. The man as brought to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.