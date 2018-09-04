× Officials searching for bear with jar stuck on head in NC mountain community

FLAT ROCK, N.C. — Viewers have shared photos with WLOS of a bear in Henderson County with a plastic container stuck on its head.

“It’s gut-wrenching to see it,” said Carolyn Elisius, who saw the bear in distress. “It’s suffering and like I’ve tried to find it myself and, you know, I’m thinking about it constantly.”

The sightings started as early as Aug. 4, and continued into Labor Day weekend.

Elisius says she was driving through the center of Flat Rock when a bear ran across a roadway, past the Playhouse, and over Little River Road before disappearing into the woods.

She says she screamed for help, not because she was scared of the bear, but because she wanted someone to come help her get the container off its head.

Wildlife authorities are working to find the bear with drones and tips from the community. They say the bear is able to breathe and fill the container with water to drink, but is probably not able to eat.

NC Wildlife Resources says if you see the bear, don’t approach it, but call them immediately at (800) 662-7137.