More details emerge in Randleman chase that ended with crash in Greensboro; chase under review

RANDLEMAN, N.C. -- Police on Tuesday released more information about a chase early Monday that ended with a crash in Greensboro.

An internal review will be conducted to determine if the officers involved in the chase acted appropriately, according to a press release from the Randleman Police Department.

Jonathan Michael Maness, 27, and Amber Leigh Cox, 28, both of Asheboro, were charged with felony fleeing to elude arrest, speeding, careless and reckless driving, driving while license revoked, possession of stolen goods and habitual larceny.

Maness was also charged with failure to stop at a red light.

On Monday at approximately 12:40 a.m. Randleman police were called to Walmart at 1021 High Point Street in Randleman in reference to a larceny in progress by a man inside the business.

As officers arrived on scene they observed the suspect vehicle, a white Nissan Sentra, making a right turn onto High Point Street from Walmart.

The vehicle did not have any lights on and the trunk was open.

Officers observed a man in the front passenger seat who quickly ducked down. The vehicle was being driven by a woman.

Officers followed behind the vehicle and activated their lights and siren in an attempt to stop the vehicle. The vehicle lights came on and continued heading north on Interstate 73, refusing to stop.

The vehicle slowed as it reached Interstate 85 while traveling on I-73 as the man and woman switched positions. The man was now driving the vehicle.

The car continued traveling north until turning left onto Coliseum Boulevard. The vehicle continued on Coliseum Blvd. until turning left onto Gate City Boulevard. The vehicle continued on Gate City Blvd. until turning right onto Interstate 40 west. The vehicle continued on I-40 until turning onto Wendover Avenue. The vehicle continued on Wendover Ave. until turning right on N.C. Hwy. 68. The vehicle continued on Hwy. 68 until turning right on Gallimore Dairy Road.

As the vehicle approached the intersection of Gallimore Dairy Rd. and South Chimney Rock Road it began to swerve in the roadway.

The vehicle drove off the left side of the road striking a utility pole.

Both the man and woman in the car were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threating injuries, according to the news release.

Randleman police identified the items stolen as a Samsung Blu-Ray player, cell phone charges, earphones, a 50" television, a power inverter, seven packs of women's underwear, speakers, a Garmin activity tracker, body wash and shaving razors.