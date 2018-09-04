× Missing 2-year-old Florida boy found dead in woods; search on for suspect

LARGO, Fla. — A missing 2-year-old Florida boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert was found dead in a wooded area Tuesday, WTVT reports.

UPDATE: Mother charged in death of 2-year-old Florida boy found dead in woods

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that remains found were those of Jordan Belliveau. The Amber Alert was canceled.

According to the Largo Police Department, Jordan and his mother were walking on East Bay Drive near Belcher Road around 9:30 p.m. on Saturday when they were offered a ride in a white Toyota Camry by someone they did not know who told them his name was “Antwan.”

“A short time later (once inside the car) an altercation took place. The mother was struck in the face multiple times and lost consciousness,” Maj. Stephen Slaughter told WFTS.

Once Jordan’s mother regained consciousness Sunday around 1:30 a.m., she found herself in a wooded area at Largo Central Park.

After an extensive search, police did not find Jordan and issued the Amber Alert.

The man who gave Jordan and his mother a ride is about 25 years old with brown hair, brown eyes and who may be wearing a white tank top and basketball shorts with a logo on the front. He has dreadlocks and gold teeth.

Authorities released a sketch of “Antwan” and are searching for him.

CNN Wire contributed to this report.